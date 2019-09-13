Tyvor Capital Upped Its Holding in Mattel (MAT) by $1.49 Million; As Diana Shipping (DSX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Decreased Stake by $5.17 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 2.22 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Will Assess Likely Impact of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation on Mattel Financial Position Through 2019; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mattel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAT); 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Margo Georgiadis to step down. Ynon Kreiz will replace her; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING; 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO SEVEN EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 4.92M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29M, down from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 146,429 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96M for 28.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

