Tyvor Capital Trimmed Its Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Holding by $3.20 Million as Share Price Declined; Oakbrook Investments Increases Holding in Celanese (CE)

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 78.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 5,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 12,150 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 6,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 209,627 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 58.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 199,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The hedge fund held 143,686 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 343,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 837,422 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on June 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Highlights Improved Working Conditions in Bangladesh After Protests; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Initiated at Neutral by Wedbush; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Abercrombie’s holiday comps rise for the first time in five years; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Abercrombie & Fitch Otlk To Stable From Negative; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch Co: Rises on upbeat holiday quarter report; 23/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie Aims to Be $5B Global Lifestyle Brand

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ANF’s profit will be $19.48 million for 12.95 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -164.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 112 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 234,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 78,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,714 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 1,859 shares. Nomura Asset Co reported 251,900 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Mgmt Limited has 225,000 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp invested in 122,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 22,816 shares. Asset One Com Ltd stated it has 13,910 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 43,478 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 20,477 shares stake. Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Lc invested in 2,375 shares. 23,000 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. 9,370 are held by Stanley. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com owns 2,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Personal reported 4 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 53,733 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 643,791 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 23 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 5,056 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 2.36% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 6,280 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.89M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nordea Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 335,320 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 0% or 16 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 11,525 shares to 12,675 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 6,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).