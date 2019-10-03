Tyvor Capital Raised Stake in Mattel (MAT) by $1.49 Million as Shares Rose; Clarivest Asset Management Has Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 12,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 174,178 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.15M, down from 186,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $276.81. About 378,408 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 332,716 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 18/05/2018 – Bratz Boss Makes Play to Run Mattel, Is Told to Take His Toys and Go Home; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan(R) toy; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELA; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – ON MAY 3, TREVOR EDWARDS NOTIFIED CO OF DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 22/05/2018 – Mattel Shareholders Vote Against Executive Compensation Plans, With 156.5M Votes Against and 132.1M For; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeastern Asset Tn accumulated 34.65M shares. Destination Wealth invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 28,300 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 49,730 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 20,418 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 35,614 were accumulated by Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Hanson Mcclain owns 277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 630,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 59,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 63,851 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 309,361 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 139,384 shares. Oakworth has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 600 shares. 66,473 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 254,363 shares to 61,622 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 2.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,625 are owned by Oakbrook Invests Limited. C World Grp Inc Hldg A S invested in 2.15 million shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com holds 38,146 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,046 shares. Addenda Capital reported 48,798 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Lc owns 18,877 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 34 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co has 17,196 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.82% or 40,404 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.44% or 118,163 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 34,195 shares for 3.81% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 10,083 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 12.45M shares. Monetary Gru Inc invested in 16,125 shares.