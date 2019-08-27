Tyvor Capital Raised Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding By $4.87 Million; Shorts at RIVERSIDE RES COMMON SHARES CANADA (RVSDF) Lowered By 81.31%

Tyvor Capital Llc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 34.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc acquired 42,700 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 167,700 shares with $19.22 million value, up from 125,000 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $21.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $101.87. About 716,406 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

RIVERSIDE RES INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) had a decrease of 81.31% in short interest. RVSDF’s SI was 4,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 81.31% from 21,400 shares previously. The stock increased 5.52% or $0.0076 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1449. About 158,500 shares traded or 234.78% up from the average. Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Riverside Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $8.96 million. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns 100% interests in the Clemente Gold-Silver project that covers an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla Gold project, which covers an area of 23 square kilometers situated in La Silla District, Mexico; and the Tajitos Gold project covering an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as has an interest in the Ariel Copper-Gold project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $149.50’s average target is 46.76% above currents $101.87 stock price. Royal Caribbean had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15400 target in Monday, May 6 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. Wedbush maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of RCL in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 7,500 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com owns 11,296 shares. Cibc Ww Inc invested in 0% or 6,783 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 204 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 735 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 689 shares. Garnet Equity Cap Holding Inc reported 35,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 185,392 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Com stated it has 107,972 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Mig Capital holds 2.77% or 178,392 shares. Profund holds 0.02% or 4,505 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.27 million shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 56,504 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity. 420 shares were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr., worth $50,190 on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Smooth Sailing Ahead for Royal Caribbean? – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.