Tyvor Capital Raised Its Stake in Kohls (KSS) as Stock Price Declined; Coho Partners LTD Has Cut Its Aflac (AFL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 4.36M shares traded or 45.33% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 497.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 463,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 556,417 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.27 million, up from 93,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.82% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 5.77 million shares traded or 22.94% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.60 million for 12.11 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 866,392 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $185.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc owns 6,706 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc holds 0.01% or 233,297 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Inv Management invested 0.3% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Raymond James Assocs holds 0.07% or 883,786 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Ltd holds 0.68% or 35,023 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 25,831 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Principal Gp Inc holds 0.05% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 70,133 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 377,168 shares. Liberty Management holds 90,907 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1,953 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.2% or 40,314 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was bought by Lloyd Karole. $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.