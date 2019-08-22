Tyvor Capital Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Has Trimmed by $12.39 Million as Share Value Rose; Price T Rowe Associates Cut Holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by $23.49 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 252,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 573,482 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.62M, down from 826,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.21. About 260,003 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Net $182M-Net $193M; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 7.31M shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor owns 0.03% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 29,819 shares. Stifel Fin owns 8,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis LP reported 24,208 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Clearline Cap LP holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 36,184 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 4,050 shares. First Tru LP invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 471 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1.25M shares. 356,951 are held by Fmr Llc. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.62M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 19,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Newbrook Cap Advsrs Lp has 2.31% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4,186 shares to 153,779 shares, valued at $25.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 250,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.01 million shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 466,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

