Tyvor Capital Position in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Raised by $8.46 Million; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake Has Boosted by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 65,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 100,617 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 179,507 shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Allegiant Travel Company; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: SEES COMPLETING FINANCING IN 2Q FOR SUNSEEKER RESORT; 16/04/2018 – “60 Minutes” alleges Allegiant’s planes are more likely to have mechanical problems in-flight versus its competitors, citing industry experts and a review of FAA records; 13/04/2018 – Allegiant Hit Ahead of ’60 Minutes’ Exposé — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Allegiant Air Mechanics And Related Classifications Join Teamsters; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 161.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 10,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 17,766 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 945,737 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 451,302 shares to 398,698 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Rathbone Brothers Public Lc reported 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 11,862 shares. 15,120 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Salem Invest Counselors has 200 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 40,529 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 0.01% or 241 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com accumulated 2,173 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.23% or 2,014 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc invested 0.38% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 993 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn has 4.65% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 237,714 shares.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “STANLEY Security Launches Partnership with Alarm.com – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWK) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Plunged 16% Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Add Up The Pieces: IYC Could Be Worth $239 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegiant Travel Company Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 2,060 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 4,335 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.32M shares. Magnetar Ltd owns 3,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 19,753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 18,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 413,108 shares. 18,090 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated owns 14,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Schroder Mgmt Grp owns 6,544 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fidelity National has 0.17% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).