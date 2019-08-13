Tyvor Capital Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Has Trimmed by $3.60 Million; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowered Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position by $9.78 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 1.04M shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 212,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, down from 333,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 1.75M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 109,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 191,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE (ETFC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, DARTs Improve – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Lags on Q2 Earnings as Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 466,757 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 463,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.71 million for 6.51 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.