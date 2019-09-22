Tyvor Capital Lowered Its Pvh (PVH) Position by $14.90 Million; Eventide Asset Management Raised Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $1.76 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 158,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 39,159 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, down from 197,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.34 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP –

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 1.25M shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. NASELLA HENRY had bought 6,250 shares worth $502,293.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 EPS, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.45M for 7.18 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PVH lowers sales forecast – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PVH posts Q2 beat but cuts full-year earnings, revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PVH Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips-Van Heusen EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 50 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,518 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. First Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 61,536 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Com holds 35 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru LP invested in 0.55% or 424,296 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.12% or 82,000 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested in 32,974 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). World Asset Management has invested 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 207 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested 0.15% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.02% or 12,080 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited stated it has 11,219 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.05% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase holds 0.11% or 202,055 shares in its portfolio. Signature Estate And Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 37,498 shares. 15,796 were reported by First Citizens Savings Bank & Tru. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 129,669 shares. Mirae Asset Invs reported 33,282 shares. The Missouri-based American Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Art Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 20,702 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.03% or 3,274 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.99 million shares. Guardian Cap LP accumulated 2,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ballentine Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.12% or 19,794 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 10,004 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.09% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 267,442 shares to 401,558 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,000 shares, and cut its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – CSRwire.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Trane Unveils Expanded Columbia Facility, Delivering Environmental, Workforce and Community Benefits – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 02, 2019.