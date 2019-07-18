Tyvor Capital Lifted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $31.07 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Held by Laurion Capital Management Lp

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 2260.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 21,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,826 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, up from 967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $356.16. About 1.53M shares traded or 23.86% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 222.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.12M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 2.58 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (Put) (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15,800 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 249,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock or 6,647 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.17% stake. Raymond James Associate reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt accumulated 116 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc accumulated 268 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 2,253 shares. American Asset has invested 0.42% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc invested in 3,553 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ssi Inv Management Inc stated it has 696 shares. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 22,826 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Art Advsr owns 0.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 15,000 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Biondo Investment Ltd owns 18,524 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 15,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,725 were reported by Zebra Cap Management. Cornerstone Advisors reported 228 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co invested in 17,642 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Knighthead Capital Mgmt has 0.28% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). British Columbia Mngmt accumulated 112,482 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schroder Mngmt Gru invested in 28,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group accumulated 712,228 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 7,439 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Girard Partners Limited has 8,085 shares. 918,584 were reported by Legal And General Group Inc Inc Public Limited Co. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Conning owns 6,882 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 19,325 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 46,933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.59M shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.