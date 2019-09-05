Tyvor Capital Increases Position in Michaels Cos (MIK); Cordasco Financial Network Trimmed Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $404,700; Market Valuation Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 675.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 13.66% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 4.91 million shares traded or 54.81% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $224.91. About 524,832 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.55 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

