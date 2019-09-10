Tyvor Capital Increased Stake in Kohls (KSS) by $31.50 Million; As Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Van Eck Associates Has Lowered Stake

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 497.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 463,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 556,417 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.27 million, up from 93,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 3.59 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 24.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 28.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.07M, down from 52.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 3.43M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 18/05/2018 – Mali’s gold revenues rise 23 pct in 2017; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO RESIGNS TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RE; 16/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Results Of The 74th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Vedanta turns to AngloGold for new chief executive; 23/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S AMCU SAYS IT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ANGLOGOLD TUESDAY; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN HAS ACCEPTED AN OFFER TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESIGNATION OF SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN, WITH LAST FIVE YEARS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal (NID) by 54,024 shares to 188,151 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 6,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 74,100 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 4,491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 3,979 shares. First Finance In reported 100 shares. Blair William Company Il owns 101,872 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 26,415 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Assetmark invested in 0.01% or 11,883 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Tortoise Limited Liability Corporation owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp holds 21,866 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 8,638 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.56% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Captrust Advsrs invested 0.08% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 32,571 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.