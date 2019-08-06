Tyvor Capital Increased Its Position in Penney J C (JCP) as Stock Price Declined; As Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Heritage Investors Management Has Lifted by $724,347 Its Position

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 742.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 3.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.041 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6822. About 12.71 million shares traded or 43.93% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 16/04/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS WILL SEEK TO ELECT ITS CANDIDATES – LALIT AGGARWAL, ANU DHIR, ALI HEDAYAT AND JAMES C. PAPPAS – TO BOARD OF CRIUS ENERGY; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS BUYS JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER FOR $31.25M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY – 2018 ADJ EPS NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOSS OF $0.07 TO EARNINGS OF $0.13; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of the CEO Also to Include Chief Info Officer Therace Risch and Exec VP of Supply Chain Mike Robbin; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP – BELIEVE WHEELER REIT REQUIRED TO CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE BY CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 8; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY – CREATED OFFICE OF CEO, COMPRISED OF CFO, CIO, CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER, CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER & EXECUTIVE VP OF SUPPLY CHAIN; 08/03/2018 – JCPENNEY REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR SECURED SECOND

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 23,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 21,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $512.68. About 430,088 shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 233,817 shares to 266,183 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JCP shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler owns 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 127 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Natixis stated it has 0.01% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Coldstream Mngmt holds 0% or 10,699 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 6.43M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 79,550 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 82,173 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 616,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Principal Grp Incorporated has 2.57 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 56,751 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 46,584 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 8,459 shares to 62,323 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,959 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).