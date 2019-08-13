Tyvor Capital Increased Its Five Below (FIVE) Holding by $4.53 Million; Rnc Capital Management Increased Its Holding in International Paper Co (IP) as Stock Declined

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 76,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 807,087 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.34 million, up from 730,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 3.19 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 421% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 36,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 45,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 8,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 759,033 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 7,100 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 640,479 shares. 40,500 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company. 35,752 were reported by Magnetar Financial Ltd Company. Fulton Bancorp Na reported 5,467 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc holds 240,466 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 440 shares. North Star Invest owns 750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 152,584 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Farmers And Merchants Investments has 176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 42 are held by Macroview Mngmt Ltd Liability. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 102,030 shares stake. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0.07% or 548,358 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,120 shares. Regions Financial reported 0.01% stake. Crow Point Ptnrs Lc accumulated 3,856 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 4,802 shares stake. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated holds 0.01% or 87,486 shares. Vanguard has 0.03% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Penn Management holds 0.79% or 59,476 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.06% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 4,005 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 72 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 157 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Axa, France-based fund reported 41,600 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 768,710 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

