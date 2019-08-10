Tyvor Capital Holds Stake in Bloomin Brands (BLMN); Junto Capital Management LP Has Lowered Walmart (WMT) Holding by $9.64 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 778.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 694,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 784,262 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04M, up from 89,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 1.88M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 99,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 525,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26 million, down from 624,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 28/03/2018 – WALMART – ONE FORMAL BUSINESS MEETING FOR SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 30; 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 26/03/2018 – WALMART’S JET.COM NAMES SIMON BELSHAM PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART WILL BECOME KEY CENTER OF LEARNING FOR THE U.S. RETAILER; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 05/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 8.9% in Feb. (Table); 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 840,474 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $77.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.46B for 22.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

