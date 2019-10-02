Tyvor Capital Holds Holding in Mattel (MAT); Apple (AAPL) Holder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Lifted Position by $2.29 Million as Shares Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 2.11 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To Ba3, Ratings Placed On Review For Downgrade; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing Follows Announcement Thursday That CEO Georgiadis Would Leave and Ynon Kreiz Would Become CEO; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Board Members; 14/05/2018 – Childhood love, adult outrage drive Barbie jewelry artist

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 36.19 million shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 57,888 shares to 7,629 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 299,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,996 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

