Tyvor Capital Holding In Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Was Boosted; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding Has Increased by Van Den Berg Management I Inc

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 778.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 694,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 784,262 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04M, up from 89,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.50M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 233,601 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com has 449,218 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 13,843 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 426,537 are held by Morgan Stanley. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 19,589 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% or 4.73M shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Burney Co has invested 0.82% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Tyvor Capital Limited reported 784,262 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 3.08 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). State Bank Of America De holds 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) or 860,437 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 159 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 1,800 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 205,366 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 116,580 shares to 870,555 shares, valued at $43.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 8,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,940 shares, and cut its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).