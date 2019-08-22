Tyvor Capital Has Upped Kohls (KSS) Position by $31.50 Million; As Castlight Health (CSLT) Stock Value Declined, Price T Rowe Associates Has Boosted Its Stake

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 497.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 463,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 556,417 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.27M, up from 93,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 3.23M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 126.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 630,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 496,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 107,763 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications owns 19,161 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc New York has 930,300 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Co holds 874,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Gagnon Advisors Ltd Liability reported 4.1% stake. Redmile Grp Lc owns 10,229 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 45,888 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 100,000 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 11,854 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group reported 201,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 22,432 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 11,898 shares. State Street has 1.39M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 537,606 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.67M shares to 37.66M shares, valued at $9.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 62,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 819,773 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.