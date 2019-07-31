Tyvor Capital Has Raised Five Below (FIVE) Stake by $4.53 Million; Graham Com (GHM) Share Value Declined While Perritt Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $537,795

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Corp Com (GHM) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 88,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 17,022 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 10.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 03/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham Statement On Additional China Tariffs; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump’s response to Syria attack is `defining moment is his presidency’: Graham; 24/05/2018 – Miller Nash Graham & Dunn Adds Patent Team; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER DON GRAHAM COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST; 27/04/2018 – Nobel Prize for Trump? Eurasia’s Bremmer, Sen. Graham See a Path; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton, Graham to Introduce Legislation Aimed at Fighting Opioid Epidemic; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham’s Taylor Force Act Set To Become Law; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Coons: ICYMI: Former GOP officials push McConnell, Senators to protect Special Counsel Mueller and pass Graham-Coons-Tilli

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 421% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 36,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 8,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 478,469 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 8,688 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ing Groep Nv holds 8,545 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 7,954 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 8,794 shares. Summit Creek Lc reported 94,005 shares stake. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.22% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 438,595 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.11% or 2,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset LP has invested 0.11% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has 62,686 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Tru invested 0.06% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Essex Investment Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 27,927 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 47.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $987,881 for 56.40 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.