Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding; Quanex Building Products (NX) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 65 funds opened new or increased positions, while 59 sold and trimmed equity positions in Quanex Building Products Corp. The funds in our database now have: 32.59 million shares, up from 32.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Quanex Building Products Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 44 Increased: 41 New Position: 24.

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 92.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 286,134 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 6.64%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 23,825 shares with $1.94M value, down from 309,959 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.13. About 228,056 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.32M for 23.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Jack In The Box has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -3.69% below currents $90.13 stock price. Jack In The Box had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 2. Wedbush upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $10500 target in Friday, August 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 33,575 shares. Maverick reported 204,390 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.15% or 4,982 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 124,188 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Natixis accumulated 4,639 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 275,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 140,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). J Goldman Company Lp owns 157,737 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt, France-based fund reported 120,819 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.06% or 89,611 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0% stake.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation for 146,483 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 1.13 million shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cooke & Bieler Lp has 0.66% invested in the company for 1.99 million shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 161,469 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has risen 8.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $610.85 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It currently has negative earnings. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products.