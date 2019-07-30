Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $12.39 Million; Stock Rose; Duquesne Family Office Increased Netflix (NFLX) Position by $168.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 717.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 473,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 539,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.50M, up from 66,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.7. About 5.78M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 2.79M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 65,617 shares to 100,617 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 466,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 22.00 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.