Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) as Stock Price Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Saturna Capital Has Boosted Position by $395,009

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 367,964 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 7,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 691,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16 million, up from 684,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 3.88M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 14,000 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,049 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $299.23 million for 6.86 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.