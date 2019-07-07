Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $12.39 Million; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Raised by $122.89 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.13 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 2647.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 675,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.02 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 789,637 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent Inc holds 1.68% or 462,837 shares. Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 403,955 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Liability Co reported 1,351 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Llc reported 0.41% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 9,705 shares. First Manhattan holds 1,759 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,500 shares. Zacks Inv Management invested in 0.09% or 22,400 shares. Fil invested 0.33% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia accumulated 251 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 703,170 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lord Abbett Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 85,182 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 374 shares in its portfolio.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 90,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 69,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,600 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 61,398 shares to 102,044 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 162,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86 million for 21.95 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.