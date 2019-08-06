Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Gap (GPS) Holding by $8.02 Million; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Heritage Investors Management Cut Stake by $662,532

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 6.06M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 23/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.2425/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its lntended Audience—and the Gap is Growing; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 17/05/2018 – United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 61,161 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43 million, down from 64,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.93. About 3.14M shares traded or 81.74% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 96,938 shares to 112,380 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of stock or 519 shares. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of stock or 525 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $742.82 million for 16.30 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $199.43 million for 8.41 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 65,617 shares to 100,617 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 694,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).