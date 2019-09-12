Tyvor Capital Has Lifted Mattel (MAT) Holding by $1.49 Million as Stock Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Forte Capital Raised Stake

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 5.74M shares traded or 5.15% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 21/05/2018 – Mattel to Refinance $500 Million of Debt as 2019 Maturity Looms; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELATING TO BAKUGAN TOY; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: to Resolve CreditWatch Listing on Mattel Over Near Term; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss $311.3M; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names Ynon Kreiz As Chief Executive Officer, Effective April 26, 2018; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Mattel Inc. Snr Unscd Notes Rtg To ‘B+’ (RR: ‘5’); 25/04/2018 – Spin Master: SUuit Related to Mattel’s Sale, Marketing of Mecard Branded Toys

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 6,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,180 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 35,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 11.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 1.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 125,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company stated it has 1.26M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 108,000 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Llc owns 154,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. St Germain D J owns 238,497 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc reported 5,036 shares. Palladium Prns Llc accumulated 1.01% or 255,113 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department stated it has 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fin Advisory Ser reported 14,790 shares. Driehaus Cap Llc has 19,807 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 17,180 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability. First Personal Fincl Serv invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spinnaker Trust reported 33,595 shares. Tig Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 31,134 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 47.34M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,210 shares to 28,526 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,060 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 2,381 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 60,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 51,866 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 87,478 shares. Manchester Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap Inc has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 343,100 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 8,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 37.85M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 3,910 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,713 shares stake. 10,850 are owned by Cambridge Advsr. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.01% or 563,430 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc stated it has 187 shares.

