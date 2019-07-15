Tyvor Capital Has Lifted Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Position by $21.06 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Raised by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 519.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 259,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 309,959 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 278,824 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 224,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.10 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 233,817 shares to 266,183 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Maverick Capital Limited has 0.14% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Tyvor Ltd Llc holds 309,959 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 386,178 shares. Blackrock holds 3.08M shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). J Goldman LP has 0.75% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 165,213 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 107,715 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 9,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 140,985 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 6,900 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 27,900 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 154,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 843,206 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jack in the Box Inc. Announces Refinancing Transaction – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack in the Box (JACK) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does “Freedom Weighting” Make a Better EM ETF? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks Wall Street Hates That I’ve Been Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Investment Advisors holds 241,413 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Company has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 488,178 shares. Marathon Cap Management holds 0.27% or 14,060 shares. 122 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory Lp. Trustco State Bank N Y has 7,341 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Community Bancorporation Na has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 39,111 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Btc has 0.59% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Ltd Llc has 94,227 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Com reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hirtle Callaghan Co Lc invested in 0% or 51 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.22% or 4.62M shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 1.02 million shares to 766,907 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 43,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,423 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.