Tyvor Capital Has Increased Penney J C (JCP) Holding by $3.71 Million; Market Value Declined; As Macys (M) Market Value Declined, Wbi Investments Has Increased Holding by $3.24 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 742.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 3.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.0471 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6351. About 4.06 million shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 24/04/2018 – J.C. Penney Seeks Higher Private, Exclusive Penetration; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – RETIRED $190 MLN OF LONG-TERM DEBT AT MATURITY DURING QTR; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Believe There Is Heightened Uncertainty Around JCP Strategy and Path Forward Under New Leadership; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N FY SHR VIEW $0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS BUYS JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN; 30/04/2018 – Lionel Richie is working with JC Penney on an exclusive home brand; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 – JCPENNEY REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350M NOTES; 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY CEO MARVIN ELLISON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Chairman and CEO Marvin R. Ellison Has Notified the Company of His Decision to Resign

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 160.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 134,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 219,060 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 84,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 3.15M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Stay Away From JCPenney Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J.C. Penney: Mid-Year Update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.C. Penney Faces A Slow, Painful Death – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “JCPenney Bangalore Receives LEED Platinum Certification NYSE:JCP – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JCPenney Becomes A Penny Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold JCP shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 21 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 47,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.04% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 407,356 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares stake. 47 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mngmt. 1.24M are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 325,786 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 647,076 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 18,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 935,127 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 214,627 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 82,173 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 192,542 shares to 159,826 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 207,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,601 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).