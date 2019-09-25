Tyvor Capital Has Increased Mattel (MAT) Stake by $1.49 Million as Shares Rose; Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed Schweitzer (SWM) Holding by $1.42 Million; Stock Value Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.99 lastly. It is down 6.17% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL’S INCOMING CHAIRMAN KREIZ SAID TO BE IN LINE FOR CEO JOB; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Expects Mattel Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over Next 12 to 18 Months; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To Ba3, Ratings Placed On Review For Downgrade; 18/05/2018 – MGA Chief Sought to Run Combined Firm; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan(R) toy; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Mattel ‘BB-‘ Rating, Off Watch; Outlook Neg

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 42,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 176,118 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, down from 219,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 136,424 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “History Will Repeat for Mattel Stock – Investorplace.com” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is More Pain in Store for Mattel Shareholders in the Q2 Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 72% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Mattel Stock Popped on Friday – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Pixar Could Become a New Growth Engine for Mattel – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 206,863 shares to 13,320 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 299,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,996 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 165,267 shares. Monarch owns 16,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Peoples Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Kbc Nv invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Southeastern Asset Tn invested in 34.65M shares or 6.37% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 28,300 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv accumulated 34,293 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 217,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 868,407 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 221,462 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 29,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel holds 0% or 50,963 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 168,285 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $254.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 68,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SWM’s profit will be $28.11 million for 10.51 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 26.58 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 257,766 shares. First Fin Corporation In invested in 0.01% or 375 shares. Bailard Inc holds 12,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 515,693 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 224,652 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 4.53 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd Liability Com has 81,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication reported 9,944 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,667 shares. 64,902 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life The holds 19,333 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,846 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 10,312 shares.