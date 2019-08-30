Tyvor Capital Has Increased Its Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $21.06 Million; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $2.09 Million as Market Value Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 519.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 259,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 309,959 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 289,582 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 1.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 6,380 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,327 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 170,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 160,050 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 4,506 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,555 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 510,762 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 30,586 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 6,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 6 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 2,627 shares. Fmr Limited owns 475 shares. First Mercantile owns 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 1,140 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jack In The Box Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Play in the Face of Continued Economic Unclarity – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel: Amid Low Expectations, Jack In The Box Is Now A Buy – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agree To Purchase Jack Henry & Associates At $125, Earn 4.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Banking tests Jack Ma’s lemons-to-lemonade skills – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why IBM Stockâ€™s Next Move Is Likely to Be Higher – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc owns 19,296 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests America Inc has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Estabrook Cap owns 72,346 shares. Principal, Iowa-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Montgomery Invest, a Maryland-based fund reported 76,803 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has 3.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Burns J W & Communications reported 1,996 shares. D Scott Neal Incorporated reported 2,260 shares. White Pine Capital Lc holds 3,626 shares. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.31% or 34,926 shares in its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Assoc, Virginia-based fund reported 2,240 shares. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cibc Financial Bank Usa accumulated 0.04% or 2,125 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 135,805 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.68 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.