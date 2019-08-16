Tyvor Capital Has Increased Its Penney J C (JCP) Position by $3.71 Million as Shares Declined; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose, Atria Investments Raised Position

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 24,634 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 20,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.34. About 1.78M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS)

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 742.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 3.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.0124 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5824. About 14.39 million shares traded or 56.31% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 – J.C. PENNEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Fitness- and health-focused businesses are filling the void as retailers like Sears, J.C. Penney, Toys R Us and Subway shutter locations; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of the CEO Also to Include Chief Info Officer Therace Risch and Exec VP of Supply Chain Mike Robbin; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP – BELIEVE WHEELER REIT REQUIRED TO CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE BY CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 8; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Ellison Will Step Down Immediately as Chairman, Remain a director and CEO Through June 1; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Believe There Is Heightened Uncertainty Around JCP Strategy and Path Forward Under New Leadership; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,153 shares to 14,368 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,661 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

