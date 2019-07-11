Tyvor Capital Has Increased Five Below (FIVE) Position; Boston Common Asset Management Trimmed Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 421% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 36,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 8,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.41. About 107,815 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, down from 67,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 276,319 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. On Thursday, February 21 Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 500 shares. Shares for $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,190 shares to 38,508 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) by 2,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

