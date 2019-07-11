Tyvor Capital Has Decreased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $12.39 Million as Market Value Rose; Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 2.75M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 145,571 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $757.00 million for 22.47 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 50 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 29,268 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.09 million shares. 152,182 are held by Addenda. 13,480 were reported by Financial Consulate. Webster National Bank N A holds 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 2,446 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 0.32% or 41,067 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.5% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cognios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% stake. Montag And Caldwell has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 158,036 shares. 22,080 are owned by Charter Tru. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability invested 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.01M shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.01% or 3,333 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc holds 398,699 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. 70,869 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 134,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 696 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0.01% or 2,550 shares. Massachusetts-based Monarch Ptnrs Asset Ltd Company has invested 1.43% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Parkside Fin Retail Bank Trust holds 2,860 shares. 57,888 were reported by Wells Fargo And Communications Mn. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Raymond James Assocs reported 10,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 774,351 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0% or 14,638 shares.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.