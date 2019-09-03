Tyvor Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Gap (GPS) as Market Value Declined; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Shares Declined, Mkp Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $637,500

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 14.77 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CONFIRMED THAT FDA EXTENDED GOAL DATE OF BLA FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 26/03/2018 – TEVA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA IN UNITED STATES; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on Sept 16; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 6.47M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Athleta Earns B Corp Certification

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 20.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.69 per share. GPS’s profit will be $208.82 million for 7.18 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 120,415 shares to 343,515 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 694,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $617.50M for 3.03 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.