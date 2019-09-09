Tyvor Capital Has Decreased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position by $3.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Trimmed Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Holding by $13.54 Million; Share Value Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 1.03M shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 749,194 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $16.32 million for 13.30 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,349 activity. The insider Naher Ulrich bought $102,100. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought $201,270. The insider GREENFIELD GARY G bought 5,000 shares worth $45,658.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $253.22M for 7.27 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.