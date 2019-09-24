Tyvor Capital Has Decreased Dillards (DDS) Position by $3.59 Million as Shares Rose; Alta Capital Management Decreased Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $616,343 as Shares Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 88.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 57,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 7,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 65,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 349,888 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS)

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 271,954 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99 million, down from 275,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 2.29 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold DDS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 6.66% more from 15.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 4,716 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 500 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0% or 4,238 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Horrell Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.94% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 34,505 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 126 shares. Parametric Port Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Northern Trust reported 238,616 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 7,847 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 14,042 shares.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 177.78% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-1.74 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 34,000 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Co accumulated 5.19 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Loews Corp invested in 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 820 shares. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh reported 418,402 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Llc owns 1.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 23,750 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 1,490 shares in its portfolio. 15,450 were accumulated by Orleans Mgmt La. 264,680 are owned by First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Csat Advisory LP stated it has 1,167 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 6,924 shares. Victory reported 230,118 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kanawha holds 0.08% or 3,296 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap has 41,609 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 7,596 shares to 939,097 shares, valued at $49.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.