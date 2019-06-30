Tyvor Capital Has Cut Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $12.39 Million; Share Price Rose; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Rose, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised by $105.85 Million Its Position

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is up 23.27% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 569,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.86M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 billion, up from 12.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 2.95M shares traded or 102.27% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

