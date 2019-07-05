Tyvor Capital Has Cut Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Maplelane Capital Has Increased Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Shares Declined

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 3.13M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 114.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 278,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 521,313 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.56 million, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $154.57. About 3.65 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. On Wednesday, January 9 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $734,450. Harris Parker sold $946,046 worth of stock or 6,331 shares. Robbins Cynthia G. sold $73,082 worth of stock or 490 shares. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. Roos John Victor also sold $16,414 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 10. On Wednesday, February 6 Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 846 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fin Ser Grp holds 0.04% or 1,445 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp accumulated 90,817 shares. Somerset Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,359 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Commerce Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 23,711 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 29,976 shares. Hl Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 13,094 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 1,850 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc Inc holds 39,929 shares. Glob Investors holds 0.22% or 4.44M shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt invested in 4.22% or 387,603 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication holds 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 85,472 shares. Brown Limited holds 5,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.38% or 3,689 shares. Nomura owns 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 134,486 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 260,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $20.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $735.96M for 21.95 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 463,267 shares to 556,417 shares, valued at $38.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

