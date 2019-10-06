Tyvor Capital Decreased Five Below (FIVE) Position By $4.51 Million; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shorts Down By 3.79%

Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) had a decrease of 3.79% in short interest. CMP’s SI was 2.57 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.79% from 2.67M shares previously. With 299,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP)’s short sellers to cover CMP’s short positions. The SI to Compass Minerals Intl Inc’s float is 7.64%. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 103,025 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased Five Below Inc (FIVE) stake by 83.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 37,930 shares as Five Below Inc (FIVE)’s stock declined 17.46%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 7,251 shares with $870,000 value, down from 45,181 last quarter. Five Below Inc now has $7.06B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 465,971 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN

Among 5 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Five Below has $15200 highest and $12000 lowest target. $136.50’s average target is 7.40% above currents $127.09 stock price. Five Below had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 5 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln National holds 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 1,983 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.05% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 73 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,488 shares stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 141,494 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 143,328 shares. Redwood Invests Limited has 0.71% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 173 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 2,872 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Waratah Advsrs Limited reported 10,080 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Renaissance Tech Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 540,000 shares in its portfolio. Essex Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 19,779 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.00M for 176.51 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $347,549 activity. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of stock. $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. Reece Joseph E had bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. The insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. On Monday, June 17 the insider GRANT RICHARD S bought $18,153.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 31.57 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.