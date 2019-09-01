Tyvor Capital Cut Gap (GPS) Stake by $8.02 Million as Share Price Declined; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by $518,400

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 6.47M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/05/2018 – The gap between environmental concern and consumer action is poised to shrink as tech-minded millennials make green choices in their daily lives; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q Net $164M; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 13/03/2018 – Avaya Ends the Gap between Unified Communications and Team Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N REAFFIRMS FY SHR VIEW $2.55 TO $2.70; 22/05/2018 – Gap Inc expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 3.52 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone’s Indus Towers to Merger with Bharti Infratel; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 9,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 89 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 91,767 shares in its portfolio. Fdx accumulated 0.02% or 14,302 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 2.13 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 7,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 764,431 shares. Riverhead Management Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 41,555 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Earnest Partners Lc has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 106 shares.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gap signs renewable energy pact for Aurora wind project – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gap Inc (GPS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ralph Lauren, Urban Outfitters, and Gap Are Trading Higher Tuesday – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gap -3% after trimming profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gap pulls the subscription lever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 162,640 shares to 220,183 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 259,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $71.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vodafone Group Plc Shares Fall as CEO Prepares to Step Down – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “At 22-Year Lows, Vodafone Looks Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the Weakness in Vodafone Looks Like a Buying Opportunity for Long-Term Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone: Looking At Customer Trends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.