Tyvor Capital Continues to Hold Position in Mattel (MAT); Oxford Industries (OXM) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Increased Its Position

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 3.74M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 05/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margaret H. Georgiadis 2017 Total Compensation $31.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELA; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 21/05/2018 – Mattel to Refinance $500 Million of Debt as 2019 Maturity Looms; 26/04/2018 – Toymaker Mattel’s first-quarter sales beat lowered estimates; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 68,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 228,984 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36 million, up from 160,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 198,924 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60; 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jericho Cap Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.68% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 5.41M shares. Primecap Ca reported 51.77M shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.19M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 449,298 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Stifel Financial owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 50,963 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Bluecrest Mgmt reported 20,250 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 204,944 were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc reported 0.03% stake. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Moreover, has 0.04% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). First Personal Fincl Svcs owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 733,042 shares to 51,220 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 288,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,330 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold OXM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.24 million shares or 4.45% more from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 65,971 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Schroder Mngmt Gru owns 209,093 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.02% or 28,501 shares. 4,383 are owned by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Ranger Invest Mngmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 228,984 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability accumulated 529,435 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 0.05% or 56,877 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh owns 0.16% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 190,500 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 156,066 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 35,254 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company holds 5,682 shares. Heartland Advsr invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). 12,752 were reported by Sei Investments. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 47,420 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 139,233 shares to 224,495 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Systemsinc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 133,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,695 shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

