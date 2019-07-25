Tyvor Capital Boosted Its Holding in Gamestop New (GME) by $4.67 Million as Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Reliance Trust Lowered Its Stake

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 466,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83 million, up from 894,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 4.12M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Potential Fraud; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CEO MICHAEL K. MAULER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.35; 29/03/2018 – Boston: HyperX Returns to PAX East, Gordon Hayward at GameStop; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO DOWN 5%; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SEES FY COMP SALES -5% TO 0%

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, down from 119,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 12.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ims Capital Mgmt holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,424 shares. Finance Advisory Group has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 78,215 are held by Churchill Corp. Brown Management Limited Com invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenbrier Partners Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parthenon Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 373,197 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 55,853 shares in its portfolio. 111,597 are held by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Bailard Inc reported 383,765 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 5.90M shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 125,968 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 1.49% or 18,025 shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs holds 56,112 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Limited has 1.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,651 shares.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,089 shares to 22,311 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd by 8,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,112 were accumulated by Trexquant Lp. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,562 shares or 0% of the stock. American Assets Invest Ltd Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Vanguard Gp Inc has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 25,655 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 351,896 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Management. 228,266 are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. D E Shaw holds 0.02% or 1.39 million shares. 42,200 are owned by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Barclays Public Llc holds 0% or 307,200 shares in its portfolio. Permit Capital Ltd holds 4.74% or 1.00M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 320,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 15.30 million shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

