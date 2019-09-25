Tyson Foods (TSN) Valuation Rose While Wilsey Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Francisco Partners Management LP Raised Its Holding in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) by $451,604

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 292,303 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 1.18M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gain Capital (GCAP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “GAIN Capital Holdings (GCAP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GAIN Capital to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 24,866 shares. 52,495 are owned by National Bank Of America Corp De. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Ameriprise Incorporated owns 956,380 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). American Intll Group Incorporated holds 12,127 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 415,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,887 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 10,000 shares. 38,550 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 64,736 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 35,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Mngmt has 0.85% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 434,150 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 295,005 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Advisory Svcs Ltd Co invested in 21,486 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 22,947 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 115,816 shares. Gateway Advisers holds 10,837 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 5,027 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 5,026 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 70,536 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Lincoln Corp reported 2,924 shares stake. 7,517 were reported by Wright Investors Service. Moreover, Lumbard And Kellner Limited Liability Co has 3.3% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 68,186 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 86,670 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 44,184 shares. Bank Of The West reported 52,013 shares.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38M for 12.99 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.