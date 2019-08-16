Tyson Foods (TSN) Valuation Rose While Denali Advisors Has Decreased by $1.00 Million Its Holding; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Price Rose While Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $94.02 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.49. About 21,675 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 225,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, down from 239,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.66. About 341,015 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 41,500 shares to 53,800 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 50,407 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 337 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 137,068 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% or 128,495 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref has invested 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 23,865 were accumulated by Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 558,080 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 13,182 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America reported 851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,845 are held by Arvest National Bank Division. Lpl Finance Limited Liability owns 70,448 shares. Zevenbergen Lc reported 6,610 shares. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru has invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank invested in 0% or 31 shares. World Invsts holds 360,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 5,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Bank In reported 2,639 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp reported 4,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 49,147 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 246,279 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Legal General Gru Plc holds 8,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 26,816 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd reported 891,905 shares. 3,595 are held by First Tru Advsr Lp. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 26,435 shares.