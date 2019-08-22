Tyson Foods (TSN) to pay $0.38 on Sep 13, 2019; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:TSN) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Tyson Foods Inc’s current price of $89.79 translates into 0.42% yield. Tyson Foods Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 2.35M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video)

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 208 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 195 trimmed and sold positions in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 79.16 million shares, down from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Varian Medical Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 169 Increased: 136 New Position: 72.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for 100,049 shares. Capital Counsel Llc Ny owns 313,545 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has 3.09% invested in the company for 79,196 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Llc has invested 2.44% in the stock. Jlb & Associates Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 81,069 shares.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83 million for 21.71 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.89 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 29.54 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.75 billion. It operates through four divisions: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. It has a 15.03 P/E ratio. The firm raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

