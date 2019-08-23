Tyson Foods (TSN) to pay $0.38 on Sep 13, 2019; Rignet (RNET) Has 0.76 Sentiment

Rignet Inc (RNET) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 19 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 25 trimmed and sold equity positions in Rignet Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 16.42 million shares, up from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rignet Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 21 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:TSN) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Tyson Foods Inc’s current price of $91.66 translates into 0.41% yield. Tyson Foods Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.66. About 2.53M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Tyson Foods, Inc. shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust reported 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 108,814 were reported by Cambridge Inv Rech. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 42,123 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 5,135 are owned by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Agf Invests stated it has 50,791 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.18% or 309,128 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 215,201 shares. 8,175 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co. Rdl reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ajo Limited Partnership owns 2.98M shares. Twin Cap Management accumulated 119,900 shares. State Street owns 13.84 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.14% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 97,818 shares. Allstate holds 28,861 shares. Andra Ap owns 28,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.43 billion. It operates through four divisions: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. The firm raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyson Kansas plant closed indefinitely following fire – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Beyond Meat Headed for a Big Correction? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 1.73% above currents $91.66 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for clients with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $150.20 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network activities centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems.

More notable recent RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RigNet’s Intelie Delivers Machine Learning-Based Analytics for Advanced Drilling Operations – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RigNet Signs Long-Term Contract Extension with Valaris – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RigNet Signs Multiple Long-Term Strategic Agreements with Transocean – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RigNet Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Nasdaq:RNET – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 28,648 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (RNET) has declined 27.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector