Tyson Foods (TSN) to pay $0.38 on Sep 13, 2019; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding

Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:TSN) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Tyson Foods Inc’s current price of $80.98 translates into 0.46% yield. Tyson Foods Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.42M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 31.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock declined 1.12%. The Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd holds 1.20 million shares with $209.56M value, down from 1.75 million last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 56,343 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. The firm raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Tyson Foods, Inc. shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cohen And Steers, New York-based fund reported 387,644 shares. Natixis invested in 1.13M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Quantum Capital Management invested 0.16% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 7,609 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 11,700 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Financial Svcs holds 0% or 214 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.98% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mufg Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 131,519 shares. Qs Ltd has 0.05% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Whittier Tru Com reported 0.1% stake. Paragon Mgmt owns 5,113 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Call August 5 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tyson Foods Stock Popped 51.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Surged 64% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 47 shares to 72 valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 11,600 shares and now owns 128,301 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ESGR – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 11,929 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lagoda Inv Management LP has 8.17% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 36,931 shares. Old Bank & Trust In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,639 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.16% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Daiwa Gp reported 31,143 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,431 shares. 14,422 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 5,109 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 8,497 shares. Capital Invsts, a California-based fund reported 360,000 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 26,435 shares.