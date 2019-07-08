Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Rose While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised by $32.20 Million Its Holding; As Old Dominion Fght Li (ODFL) Share Price Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lifted by $7.77 Million Its Position

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 466,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.75M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. About 885,608 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Li (ODFL) by 674.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 53,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Li for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $147.2. About 139,297 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A (Put) by 17,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation by 58,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,263 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 36,515 shares. Capital Intl Investors holds 0.15% or 2.35 million shares in its portfolio. 131,983 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 34,521 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd invested in 2,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Maine-based Schroder Invest Grp has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Financial Counselors Incorporated stated it has 8,755 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 6,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 1,746 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 206,886 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,137 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd reported 659,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 14,591 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

