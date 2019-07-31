Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake Lifted by Decatur Capital Management Inc; As Mbia (MBI) Share Price Declined, Holder Elm Ridge Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 43,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,979 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, up from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 1.95M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 491,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 583,702 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $841.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 633,383 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: GTCR, Apollo, EQT, CPPIB, Arsenal, Apax, Bregal Sagemount – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA, Inc. (MBI) CEO Bill Fallon on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 74,629 shares. 15,907 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. 12,690 were accumulated by Prudential. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 1.47 million shares. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Tegean Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.59% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 892,287 shares. Millennium Management holds 0.01% or 422,945 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 647,236 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 126 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Blackrock has 6.19 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kahn Brothers Group Inc Inc De reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 488,362 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 29,327 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 54,915 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 1,883 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 3,232 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rdl Finance Inc holds 21,147 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Aqr Limited Co accumulated 0.4% or 5.46 million shares. Huber Cap Mngmt owns 140,835 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 110,026 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 331,288 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Company holds 34 shares. Rampart Inv Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ameriprise Financial holds 6.72M shares.