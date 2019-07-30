Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake Held by Decatur Capital Management Inc; Xinyuan Real Estate Co LTD (XIN) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 49,736 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 18.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%; 20/03/2018 – JGR Capital Distributes a Research Note on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN); 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – HUAI CHEN AND STEVE SUN WILL RESIGN AS DIRECTORS OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rates Xinyuan Proposed U.S. Dollar Notes ‘B-‘; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Rev $174.1M; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Xinyuan’s Proposed USD Notes ‘B(EXP)’; 26/03/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Cooperation with Tencent Computer; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarterly Dividend for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 43,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,979 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 1.81M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70

