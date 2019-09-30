Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $317,424 as Shares Rose; Arrowpoint Asset Management Lifted Holding in Matson (MATX) by $21.98 Million as Share Price Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 578,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.23 million, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 32,846 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX)

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 7,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 770,218 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.35M for 12.89 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,647 shares to 15,485 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Average Etf Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MATX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.50 million shares or 0.45% more from 36.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 263,007 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $88.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 640,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).